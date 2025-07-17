Tanfac Industries standalone net profit rises 71.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 84.58% to Rs 176.00 crore

Net profit of Tanfac Industries rose 71.39% to Rs 19.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 84.58% to Rs 176.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 95.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.176.0095.3516.4516.3928.5216.8124.6415.1319.3511.29

