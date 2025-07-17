Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tanfac Industries standalone net profit rises 71.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Tanfac Industries standalone net profit rises 71.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 84.58% to Rs 176.00 crore

Net profit of Tanfac Industries rose 71.39% to Rs 19.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 84.58% to Rs 176.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 95.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales176.0095.35 85 OPM %16.4516.39 -PBDT28.5216.81 70 PBT24.6415.13 63 NP19.3511.29 71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

