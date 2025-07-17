Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 6.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.40% to Rs 12.46 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure rose 6.90% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.40% to Rs 12.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.12.4612.41-15.97-21.034.373.904.013.543.102.90

