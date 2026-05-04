JTL Industries receives ACRS certification for structural hollow sections

JTL Industries (JTL) has been granted Product Conformity Certification from the Australasian Certification Authority for Reinforcing and Structural Steels (ACRS).

With this achievement, JTL becomes the only company in India to have received this certification for structural hollow sections.

The certification has been granted for the Company's manufacturing facility located at Mangaon, Raigad, Maharashtra. It covers the manufacture of cold-formed structural steel hollow sections in accordance with AS/NZS 1163:2016, along with compliance to additional standards including AS 4100:2020, AS/NZS 5131:2016, AS/NZS 5100.6:2017, and NZS 3404:2009.

This certification enables JTL to manufacture and supply structural hollow sections across multiple grades and product categories, including circular, square and rectangular hollow sections with thickness ranging from 2.0 mm to 12.0 mm, catering to diverse structural and infrastructure applications, and further strengthens the global acceptance of its DFT structural product portfolio.