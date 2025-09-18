Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Use AI to safeguard consumers, protect businesses, and strengthen trust in India's fast-growing digital economy: PHDCCI

Use AI to safeguard consumers, protect businesses, and strengthen trust in India's fast-growing digital economy: PHDCCI

Image
Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) brought together government leaders, industry experts, and top executives for a high-level conference on Harnessing AI to Combat Frauds and Counterfeits in Retail & E-commerce. The event focused on how Artificial Intelligence can be used to safeguard consumers, protect businesses, and strengthen trust in Indias fast-growing digital economy. Setting the broader context, Mr. Hemant Jain, President, PHDCCI, spoke about the double-edged nature of AI. While Indias digital revolution has unlocked huge opportunities, it has also increased risks such as fraud, counterfeiting, and even deepfakes. Citing the Reserve Bank of Indias latest report, he noted that although the number of fraud cases fell, their total value jumped threefold to ₹36,000 crore in FY 2025. Artificial Intelligence is no longer optional- its already part of our lives. The challenge now is to ensure it is applied responsibly, transparently, and in a spirit of collaboration. Only then can we turn digital speed into digital safety, he said.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dollar index regains momentum from 7-month low as Fed signals rate caution

Shilchar Technologies slips on profit booking; up nearly 40% in six months

Biocon gains after arm gets USFDA nod for two denosumab biosimilars

RateGain expands partnership with Oracle

SEPC receives work order of Rs 442.79 cr

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story