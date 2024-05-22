Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit rises 627.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit rises 627.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 23.86% to Rs 1572.80 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Foodworks rose 627.12% to Rs 207.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.86% to Rs 1572.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1269.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.06% to Rs 399.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 353.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.61% to Rs 5654.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5158.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1572.801269.85 24 5654.095158.25 10 OPM %19.7317.17 -20.2221.82 - PBDT223.71184.95 21 913.50974.62 -6 PBT54.8653.40 3 315.55488.73 -35 NP207.5228.54 627 399.34353.20 13

