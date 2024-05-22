Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indigo Paints consolidated net profit rises 10.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Indigo Paints consolidated net profit rises 10.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales rise 18.25% to Rs 384.88 crore

Net profit of Indigo Paints rose 10.27% to Rs 53.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 384.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 325.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.66% to Rs 147.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 131.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.69% to Rs 1306.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1073.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales384.88325.47 18 1306.091073.33 22 OPM %21.9822.04 -18.2316.91 - PBDT88.2974.15 19 250.16190.22 32 PBT72.7165.43 11 198.58155.88 27 NP53.6848.68 10 147.32131.94 12

First Published: May 22 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

