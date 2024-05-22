Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Agio Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Agio Paper &amp; Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.18 crore

Net Loss of Agio Paper & Industries reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.180 0 0.300 0 OPM %44.440 --30.000 - PBDT-0.16-0.31 48 -1.00-1.34 25 PBT-0.18-0.33 45 -1.08-1.42 24 NP-0.18-0.33 45 -1.08-1.42 24

First Published: May 22 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

