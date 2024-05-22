Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Umang Dairies reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Umang Dairies reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 31.48% to Rs 70.23 crore

Net profit of Umang Dairies reported to Rs 6.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 31.48% to Rs 70.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.27% to Rs 286.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 292.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales70.23102.49 -31 286.19292.83 -2 OPM %12.821.20 -3.261.20 - PBDT9.430.22 4186 6.210.64 870 PBT8.26-0.99 LP 1.38-4.48 LP NP6.33-0.78 LP 1.34-3.26 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Umang Dairies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.71 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Umang Dairies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Modern Dairies standalone net profit rises 141.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Modern Dairies standalone net profit rises 70.57% in the December 2023 quarter

Bhartiya International Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Easy Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Agio Paper &amp; Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indigo Paints consolidated net profit rises 10.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Yuken India consolidated net profit rises 1052.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Advani Hotels &amp; Resorts (India) standalone net profit declines 3.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story