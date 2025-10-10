Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant HollisterStier expands its sterile injectable manufacturing capacity at Spokane unit in the US

Jubilant HollisterStier expands its sterile injectable manufacturing capacity at Spokane unit in the US

Image
Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jubilant Pharmova announced today that Jubilant HollisterStier LLC (JHS)a wholly owned subsidiary and a leading North American pharmaceutical contract manufacturer, specialising in sterile injectables and serving top global innovator pharma companiessuccessfully launched its New Sterile Fill & Finish line, third at its Spokane Manufacturing Facility in Washington, US. The launch was marked by the successful production of the inaugural batch, initiating revenue generation from the new Line. This milestone denotes a significant advancement in Jubilant HollisterStier's multi-phase expansion strategy and brings an additional 50% capacity at its Spokane manufacturing facility.

The New Line features advanced isolator technology designed to deliver enhanced sterility assurance, throughput and operational precision. Built to meet the highest global regulatory standards, the New Line significantly enhances the Company's ability to support complex injectable programs across a broad range of therapeutic areas. The US$ 132 million investment towards this New Third Line, reflects the Company's long-term commitment to innovation, quality and supply chain resilience.

Together with the commissioning of its upcoming Fourth Line, JHS is on track to double its total sterile injectable manufacturing capacity at its Spokane facility in the US. This strategic investment further reinforces JHS' leadership in domestic US pharmaceutical manufacturing. By expanding its infrastructure and increasing onshore capacity, the Company is contributing to US national health security and helping to reduce reliance on offshore supply chains delivering a more resilient and agile pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

TCS' net profit slips 5% QoQ in Q2 FY26; declares dividend of Rs 11/sh

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Slips 3.11%

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 0.93%

TCS' net profit slips 5% QoQ in Q2 FY26; declares dividend of Rs 11/sh

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story