Jubilant Ingrevia commissions multipurpose agro active &amp; intermediate plant in Bharuch

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Through its subsidiary - Jubilant Agro Sciences

Jubilant Ingrevia announced the commissioning of its state-of-the-art, multipurpose, agro active & intermediate plant to produce value-added products at its manufacturing facility at Bharuch, Gujarat.

The plant, established by the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Jubilant Agro Sciences, is geared towards meeting the rising future global demand for agro actives & intermediates. This plant will be utilised for both its CMO customers and own actives.

Jubilant Ingrevia has been synthesising several agro intermediates at its manufacturing facility at Bharuch, Gujarat, and this new plant will further expand its presence in agrochemicals. This plant will primarily cater to insecticides intermediates and actives, fungicides actives, based on company's core pyridine and non-pyridine value chains.

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

