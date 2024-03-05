Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Power update on resolution plan submitted for Lanco Amarkantak Power

Adani Power update on resolution plan submitted for Lanco Amarkantak Power

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Adani Power announced that the Committee of Creditors (COC) of Lanco Amarkantak Power (LAPL), a company undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) has approved the Resolution Plan submitted by Adani Power.

In this regard, APL has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from the Resolution Professional ("RP") on 04 March 2024 at 11:25 p.m.

LAPL owns and operates a 2x300 MW (600 MW) thermal power plant (PhaseI) at Pathadi Village in Korba District of Chhattisgarh. The Phase-I capacity is tied up with Haryana and Madhya Pradesh DISCOMs under long term Power Purchase Agreements. It is also setting up 2x660 MW (1320 MW) expansion capacity under Phase-II.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Lancor Holdings standalone net profit rises 220.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Lancor Holdings consolidated net profit rises 212.20% in the December 2023 quarter

Advait Infratech forays into IT/IoT business

PNC Infratech corrects on profit selling

Aryan Realty Infratech Pvt. Ltd. Redefines Real Estate Consultancy in Gurgaon

Nifty below 22,400 level; PSU bank rally for 5th day

Industrials shares fall

FMCG stocks slide

Information Technology shares fall

Adani Green commissions further 448.95 MW of solar power projects in Khavda Gujarat

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story