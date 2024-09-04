Route Mobile receives GST demand notice of Rs 5 crore

Route Mobile informed that it has received a GST demand notice amounting to Rs 5.34 crore from the Office of Assistant Commissioner of State Tax Maharashtra.

According to the exchange filing, the order pertains to availing of GST Input on expenses incurred on IPO/QIP. The Commissionerate has imposed a penalty of Rs 5,34,40,307, which includes GST of Rs 3,22,93,468, interest of Rs 1,79,17,498 and a penalty of Rs 32,29,341 for the financial years 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23.

The company said that it shall file necessary appeal with the authorities within stipulated time of three months and the company does not expect any material impact of the same on financial, operations or other activities of the company.

