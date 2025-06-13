RBI introduces Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities in State Government Securities

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that it has been decided to introduce Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities (STRIPS) in State Government Securities (SGS). This will be in addition to stripping/reconstitution already permitted since April 1, 2010 in eligible Central Government dated securities. The related notification dated May 29, 2025, published in the Official Gazette, is enclosed.

All fixed coupon securities issued by State Governments/Union Territories having a residual maturity of up to 14 years and minimum outstanding of ₹1,000 crore as on the day of stripping, provided that such securities are reckoned as eligible investment for the purpose of meeting Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) requirements and are transferable.