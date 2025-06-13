Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI introduces Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities in State Government Securities

RBI introduces Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities in State Government Securities

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that it has been decided to introduce Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities (STRIPS) in State Government Securities (SGS). This will be in addition to stripping/reconstitution already permitted since April 1, 2010 in eligible Central Government dated securities. The related notification dated May 29, 2025, published in the Official Gazette, is enclosed.

All fixed coupon securities issued by State Governments/Union Territories having a residual maturity of up to 14 years and minimum outstanding of ₹1,000 crore as on the day of stripping, provided that such securities are reckoned as eligible investment for the purpose of meeting Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) requirements and are transferable.

Market Participants having an SGL account with the Reserve Bank can place requests directly in Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) for stripping / reconstitution. Request for stripping / reconstitution by Gilt Account Holders shall be placed with their respective custodians maintaining the CSGL account with the Reserve Bank and the custodians, in turn, will place the request on behalf of their constituents in e-Kuber.

ISIN and nomenclature for STRIPS in SGS, will be similar to STRIPS in Central Government dated securities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks turn rangebound; PSU Bank shares under pressure

Dollar index lifted on safe haven demand; struggle near 3-year low stays

Talbros Automotive Components wins orders worth Rs 580 cr

TANFAC Inds gains on commissioning of 5,000 TPA solar grade DHF plant

CSB Bank gets RBI nod to reappoint Pralay Mondal as MD & CEO till 2028

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story