Jubilant Pharmova arm gets EIR from USFDA for Maryland facility

Jubilant Pharmova said that its subsidiary, Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US drug regulator for its solid oral formulations facility at Salisbury, Maryland, USA.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had classified the inspection as voluntary action indicated (VAI) and confirmed that the inspection is now closed. The inspection took place in January 2025.

As per the companys previous disclosure on 18 April 2024, the facility is not expected to manufacture any products as it has closed manufacturing operations.

Jubilant Pharmova is engaged in radiopharma, allergy immunotherapy, CDMO of sterile injectable, generics, contract research development and manufacturing (CRDMO) and proprietary novel drugs businesses.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 51% to Rs 100.90 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 66.80 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 8.9% YoY to Rs 1,813.70 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.32% to Rs 868 on the BSE.

