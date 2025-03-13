Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ola Electric announces Holi flash sale offers on its S1 range of e-scooters

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Ola Electric Mobility announced its limited-time Holi flash sale offers for its popular S1 range of electric scooters. Under this special promotion, customers can avail discounts of up to ₹26,750 on the S1 Air and ₹22,000 on the S1 X+ (Gen 2), with the models now starting at ₹89,999, and ₹82,999, respectively.

The company is also offering discounts of up to ₹25,000 on the rest of its S1 range, including all the scooters from its latest S1 Gen 3 range. With both S1 Gen 2, and Gen 3, the company has a vast portfolio of scooters across all price points ranging from ₹69,999 to ₹1,79,999 (after festive discount), making this Holi season the best time to upgrade to EVs.

Ola Electric is also offering benefits worth up to ₹10,500. New buyers of S1 Gen 2 scooters can avail 1 year of free Move OS+ worth ₹2,999, and extended warranty worth ₹14,999 at just ₹7,499.

The Gen 3 portfolio comprises the flagship S1 Pro+ 5.3kWh and 4kWh priced at ₹1,85,000, and ₹1,59,999, respectively. The S1 Pro, available in 4kWh and 3kWh battery options, is priced at ₹1,54,999 and ₹1,29,999, respectively. The S1 X range is priced at ₹89,999 for 2kWh, ₹1,02,999 for 3kWh, and ₹1,19,999 for 4kWh, with S1 X+ available with the 4kWh battery and priced at ₹1,24,999. Along with the latest Gen 3 S1 scooters, the company continues to retail its Gen 2 scooters with S1 Pro, S1 X (2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh) now starting at ₹1,49,999, ₹84,999, ₹97,999, and ₹1,14,999, respectively.

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

