Nazara Technologies COO Sudhir Kamath resigns

Nazara Technologies announced that Sudhir Kamath has tendered his resignation from the position of chief operating officer (COO) of the company, effective from 1 April 2025.

Kamath is leaving the firm to relocate to his hometown, Delhi, and spend more time with his family, the company said.

Nazara Technologies is India's leading gaming and esports company, owning popular brands like NODWIN Gaming, Sportskeeda, Kiddopia, Animal Jam, World Cricket Championship, and Datawrkz. The company operates in India, the US, and other global markets, offering a diverse range of products and services, including esports, early learning games, casual games, and ad tech solutions.

The company reported a 52.89% decline in consolidated net profit from continuing operations to Rs 13.68 crore despite a 66.88% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 534.69 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Nazara Technologies fell 0.77% to Rs 930.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News