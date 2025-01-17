Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jubilant Pharmova's Salisbury-based facility gets five observations from US FDA

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Jubilant Pharmova said that the solid oral formulations facility of its subsidiary Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is located at Salisbury, Maryland, USA, has received five observations from the US FDA.

In an exchange filing made today, the company informed that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) had conducted an inspection at the aforementioned facility.

Post the inspection, the drug regulator issued five observations with no repeat observations.

"Jubilant Cadista will submit an appropriate action plan to the USFDA on these observations within stipulated time, Jubilant Pharmova stated.

Jubilant Pharmova is engaged in radiopharma, allergy immunotherapy, CDMO of sterile injectable, generics, contract research development and manufacturing (CRDMO) and proprietary novel drugs businesses.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 64.48% to Rs 102.80 crore on a 4.53% increase in revenue to Rs 1742.20 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.25% to currently trade at Rs 924.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

