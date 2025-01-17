Ramco Systems Ltd Slides 5.6%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.04%

Ramco Systems Ltd has lost 22.79% over last one month compared to 6.36% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.88% drop in the SENSEX

Ramco Systems Ltd fell 5.6% today to trade at Rs 354.95. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.04% to quote at 42364.47. The index is down 6.36 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Infosys Ltd decreased 4.73% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd lost 2.43% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 13.2 % over last one year compared to the 8.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 5 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6895 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 522.4 on 04 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 262.05 on 28 Mar 2024.

