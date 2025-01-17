Medi Assist Healthcare Services allots 11,224 equity shares under ESOS

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Medi Assist Healthcare Services has allotted 11,224 equity shares under ESOS on 16 January 2025. Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 35,25,41,950/- (consisting of 7,05,08,390 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5 each) to Rs. 35,25,98,070/- (consisting of 7,05,19,614 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5 each).

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

