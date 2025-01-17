Savita Oil Technologies Ltd Surges 4.8%, BSE Energy index Gains 1.69%

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd has lost 4.27% over last one month compared to 0.46% gain in BSE Energy index and 3.88% drop in the SENSEX

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd gained 4.8% today to trade at Rs 540. The BSE Energy index is up 1.69% to quote at 11130.08. The index is up 0.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Industries Ltd increased 2.49% and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd added 1.28% on the day. The BSE Energy index went up 3.99 % over last one year compared to the 8.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd has lost 4.27% over last one month compared to 0.46% gain in BSE Energy index and 3.88% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3478 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 655 on 09 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 342.7 on 23 Jan 2024.

