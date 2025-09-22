Jubilant Pharmova's step-down subsidiary completes US FDA audit with no observations

Jubilant Pharmova has announced completion of the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) post-marketing adverse drug experience (PADE) inspection of Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA.

Jubilant Cadista is a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma, which is the wholly owned subsidiary Jubilant Pharmova. The said inspection was completed on 19 September 2025. The inspection closed with no observations.

The above inspection concluded with zero observations, reaffirming Jubilant commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, and compliance, the company said in a statement.

Jubilant Pharmova is a globally present company engaged in radiopharmaceuticals, allergy immunotherapy, CDMO sterile injectables, contract research, development and manufacturing (CRDMO), generics, and proprietary novel drugs businesses.