Jubilant Pharmova's step-down subsidiary completes US FDA audit with no observations

Jubilant Pharmova has announced completion of the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) post-marketing adverse drug experience (PADE) inspection of Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA.Jubilant Cadista is a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma, which is the wholly owned subsidiary Jubilant Pharmova. The said inspection was completed on 19 September 2025. The inspection closed with no observations.
The above inspection concluded with zero observations, reaffirming Jubilant commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, and compliance, the company said in a statement.
Jubilant Pharmova is a globally present company engaged in radiopharmaceuticals, allergy immunotherapy, CDMO sterile injectables, contract research, development and manufacturing (CRDMO), generics, and proprietary novel drugs businesses.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 78.66% to Rs 102.90 crore despite a 9.21% rise in revenue to Rs 1,878.90 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
The scrip was up 0.41% to currently trade at Rs 1107.95 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app