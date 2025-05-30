Dev Information Technology consolidated net profit declines 70.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.67% to Rs 51.55 crore

Net profit of Dev Information Technology declined 70.53% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.67% to Rs 51.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.06% to Rs 14.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.33% to Rs 170.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 163.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

51.5543.44170.66163.585.3514.276.148.422.416.3321.1213.891.625.8418.0812.491.224.1414.879.29

