Dev Information Technology consolidated net profit declines 70.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales rise 18.67% to Rs 51.55 crore

Net profit of Dev Information Technology declined 70.53% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.67% to Rs 51.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.06% to Rs 14.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.33% to Rs 170.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 163.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales51.5543.44 19 170.66163.58 4 OPM %5.3514.27 -6.148.42 - PBDT2.416.33 -62 21.1213.89 52 PBT1.625.84 -72 18.0812.49 45 NP1.224.14 -71 14.879.29 60

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

