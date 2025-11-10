Modern Dairies standalone net profit declines 49.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.00% to Rs 81.96 crore

Net profit of Modern Dairies declined 49.10% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.00% to Rs 81.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 73.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.81.9673.843.325.542.924.062.083.321.693.32

