Juniper Hotels rises after Q3 PAT spurts 101% YoY

Juniper Hotels gained 3.20% to Rs 264.85 after the company reported a strong performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

On a consolidated basis, profit after tax more than doubled to Rs 65.4 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a 101% YoY increase from Rs 32.5 crore. On a sequential basis, PAT rose sharply by 277% from Rs 16.8 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 295.1 crore in Q3 FY26, up 17% YoY from Rs 252.5 crore in Q3 FY25 and 28% QoQ from Rs 230.3 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA rose 31% YoY to Rs 132.4 crore from Rs 101.3 crore, while increasing 52% QoQ. EBITDA margin expanded to 44% in Q3 FY26 from 39% in Q3 FY25 and 37% in Q2 FY26.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes other income, grew 37% YoY to Rs 127.5 crore, with margin improving to 43% from 37% in Q3 FY25 and 36% in Q2 FY26. Profit before exceptional items and tax surged to Rs 82.5 crore, up 90% YoY and 200% QoQ. After accounting for exceptional items, profit before tax stood at Rs 83.5 crore, up 92% YoY and 252% QoQ. Total expenditure remained broadly flat on a year-on-year basis at Rs 217.46 crore during the quarter. Cost of food and beverages consumed rose 8.96% YoY to Rs 22.62 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased 8.08% YoY to Rs 47.89 crore.

Finance costs declined 28% YoY to Rs 21.7 crore, while depreciation and amortisation stood at Rs 28.2 crore, broadly stable year-on-year. The strong EBITDA performance was driven by a 14% YoY growth in RevPAR (Revenue per Available Room), supported by a sharper focus on higher-paying customer segments. Cluster efficiencies led to lower consumables, while a higher share of renewable energy sourcing helped reduce hotel-level power costs. However, employee benefit expenses increased due to augmentation of project teams, and sales and marketing costs rose on account of higher travel agent commissions and promotional spends. Juniper Hotels is a leading developer of big box luxury hotels and the largest owner of Hyatt affiliated hotels in India. The company is a strategic partnership between the Saraf group and Hyatt, a premier international hospitality player. The company operates 2,130 keys (including 245 serviced apartments) across 8 hotels in key metro and emerging cities as well as tourist destinations.