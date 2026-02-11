Volumes spurt at HEG Ltd counter

HEG Ltd registered volume of 135.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.03 lakh shares

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, PCBL Chemical Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 February 2026.

HEG Ltd registered volume of 135.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.03 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.12% to Rs.532.00. Volumes stood at 13.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd registered volume of 11.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.65% to Rs.781.25. Volumes stood at 51771 shares in the last session. PCBL Chemical Ltd saw volume of 425.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46.04 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.60% to Rs.325.00. Volumes stood at 17.77 lakh shares in the last session. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd saw volume of 480.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70.79 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.98% to Rs.259.60. Volumes stood at 53.8 lakh shares in the last session.