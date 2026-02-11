Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at HEG Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at HEG Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

HEG Ltd registered volume of 135.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.03 lakh shares

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, PCBL Chemical Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 February 2026.

HEG Ltd registered volume of 135.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.03 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.12% to Rs.532.00. Volumes stood at 13.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd registered volume of 11.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.65% to Rs.781.25. Volumes stood at 51771 shares in the last session.

PCBL Chemical Ltd saw volume of 425.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46.04 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.60% to Rs.325.00. Volumes stood at 17.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd saw volume of 480.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70.79 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.98% to Rs.259.60. Volumes stood at 53.8 lakh shares in the last session.

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 1.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28278 shares. The stock rose 2.14% to Rs.1,845.00. Volumes stood at 28610 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade near flat line; PSU bank shares jump

Ram Info wins contract from Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Tripura

BHEL tumbles after Government launches OFS to pare up to 5% stake

52 Weeks Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Maris Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story