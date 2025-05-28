Jupiter Electric Mobility collaborates with Pickkup

For collaboration on deployment of 300 units of JEM TEZ in Pickkup's EV fleet

Jupiter Electric Mobility (JEM), the electric vehicle arm of Jupiter Wagons, signed an MOU with Pickkup, a fast-growing Delhi-based logistics platform specialising in sustainable intra-city and intercity deliveries. Congruent with India's vision for clean mobility and committed to the Government of India's PM e-DRIVE scheme, the tie-up signifies a strategic leap towards promoting electric vehicle usage in the logistics industry. The partnership aims to deploy 300 units of JEM TEZ, JEM's top-of-the-line electric light commercial vehicle, in Pickkup's growing EV fleet by the end of this year.

The collaboration kicks off with the successful delivery of the first batch of JEM TEZ vehicles under the MoU, following extensive pilot runs that showcased the exceptional capability of delivering real-world performance, range reliability, and operational efficiency across both intra-city and inter-city routes. The vehicles exhibited a consistent range of more than 190 km, reaching up to 220 km in a single charge across varying operating conditions ranging from heavy urban roads to intercity corridors such as Delhi to Chandigarh.

