Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S R Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

S R Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of S R Industries reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Suraj Estate Developers consolidated net profit declines 4.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit rises 16.82% in the March 2025 quarter

V2 Retail consolidated net profit rises 78.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Twamev Constructions & Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 52.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Starteck Finance consolidated net profit declines 59.13% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story