Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 7.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 7.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.98% to Rs 57.82 crore

Net profit of Prima Plastics rose 7.93% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.98% to Rs 57.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.10% to Rs 17.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.18% to Rs 193.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 184.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales57.8250.73 14 193.67184.14 5 OPM %14.1019.40 -11.6116.49 - PBDT11.6010.93 6 30.2235.07 -14 PBT9.879.30 6 23.6128.41 -17 NP7.356.81 8 17.2021.80 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Organic Recycling Systems launches SEED/Culture Based Pilot Biomethanation Plant

Sri KPR Industries consolidated net profit declines 83.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Patidar Buildcon reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

S R Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Suraj Estate Developers consolidated net profit declines 4.99% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story