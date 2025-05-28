Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 7.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.98% to Rs 57.82 crore

Net profit of Prima Plastics rose 7.93% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.98% to Rs 57.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.10% to Rs 17.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.18% to Rs 193.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 184.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

57.8250.73193.67184.1414.1019.4011.6116.4911.6010.9330.2235.079.879.3023.6128.417.356.8117.2021.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News