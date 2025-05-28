Sri KPR Industries consolidated net profit declines 83.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.65% to Rs 3.17 crore

Net profit of Sri KPR Industries declined 83.20% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.65% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.50% to Rs 4.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.56% to Rs 12.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3.172.2712.1613.75-23.0330.8432.8947.490.704.338.2113.78-0.193.595.1010.190.422.504.617.88

