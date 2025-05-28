Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri KPR Industries consolidated net profit declines 83.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sri KPR Industries consolidated net profit declines 83.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.65% to Rs 3.17 crore

Net profit of Sri KPR Industries declined 83.20% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.65% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.50% to Rs 4.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.56% to Rs 12.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.172.27 40 12.1613.75 -12 OPM %-23.0330.84 -32.8947.49 - PBDT0.704.33 -84 8.2113.78 -40 PBT-0.193.59 PL 5.1010.19 -50 NP0.422.50 -83 4.617.88 -41

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

