Jupiter Infomedia consolidated net profit declines 32.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Jupiter Infomedia declined 32.08% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 53.07% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.59% to Rs 5.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.95% to Rs 4.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

