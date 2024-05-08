Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jupiter Infomedia consolidated net profit declines 32.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Jupiter Infomedia consolidated net profit declines 32.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.07% to Rs 2.74 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Infomedia declined 32.08% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 53.07% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.59% to Rs 5.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.95% to Rs 4.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.741.79 53 4.805.39 -11 OPM %-23.3636.31 --4.7918.74 - PBDT4.183.47 20 11.496.65 73 PBT4.083.29 24 11.146.29 77 NP1.081.59 -32 5.463.40 61

