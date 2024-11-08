Jupiter Life Line Hospitals consolidated net profit rises 52.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.57% to Rs 322.58 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals rose 52.94% to Rs 51.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.57% to Rs 322.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 263.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.322.58263.1823.2523.1983.3052.7668.9142.1451.5133.68

