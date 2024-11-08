ABans Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 131.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 107.06% to Rs 905.72 croreNet profit of ABans Enterprises rose 131.39% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 107.06% to Rs 905.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 437.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales905.72437.41 107 OPM %2.171.01 -PBDT17.022.16 688 PBT16.521.70 872 NP5.162.23 131
