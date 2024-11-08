ABans Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 131.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 107.06% to Rs 905.72 crore

Net profit of ABans Enterprises rose 131.39% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 107.06% to Rs 905.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 437.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.905.72437.412.171.0117.022.1616.521.705.162.23

