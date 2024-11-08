Inspirisys Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.77 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 54.30% to Rs 84.15 crore

Net profit of Inspirisys Solutions reported to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 54.30% to Rs 84.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 184.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.84.15184.146.866.355.408.754.707.383.77-0.44

