Jupiter Wagons acquires Bonatrans India for Rs 271 cr

Jupiter Wagons has acquired Bonatrans India (BIPL) for a sum of Rs. 271 crore. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for JWL, positioning it as the first rolling stock manufacturing company to have its own wheel plant. BIPL, situated in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Maharashtra, stands as a distinguished manufacturer of rolling stock wheelsets.

With a production capacity of 20,000 Wheels and 10,000 Axles annually, the acquisition promises to bolster JWL's self-reliance and operational efficiency while reducing dependency on imported wheels. BIPL's esteemed clientele includes JWL, BEML, Alstom Rail Transportation India, Plasser India and Titagarh Rail Systems.

