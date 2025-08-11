Jupiter Wagons bags orders worth Rs 242 crore from GATX India

Jupiter Wagons (JWL) said that it has bagged an order worth Rs 242.41 crore from GATX India for the manufacturing and supply of 583 specialised wagons.
The contract includes a combination of BLSS, ACT2, BOXNHL, along with BVCM wagons, purpose-built for the efficient transport of bulk commodities, passenger vehicle (SUVs) and containerised freight.
These wagons are engineered for high-capacity, long-distance operations and are aligned with the evolving requirements of Indias freight logistics infrastructure.
The contract is of Rs 242.41 crore and the company is ready to execute the order.
Vivek Lohia, Managing Director, Jupiter Wagons, commented, We are delighted to further strengthen our association with GATX India through this prestigious order. As the largest private railcar lessor in India, GATX plays an instrumental role in enabling modern, flexible freight operations. This engagement marks an important step forward in our customer diversification strategy, and we look forward to building a long-term, value-driven relationship.
Jupiter Wagons (JWL) is a provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, with diverse offerings across freight wagons, locomotives, passenger coach accessories, braking systems, commercial vehicles, ISO marine containers, and products such as couplers, draft gears, bogies, CMS crossings, brake disc, brake system, wheels, axles, wheel sets, electric commercial vehicle (e-LCV) and lithium batteries.
The companys consolidated net profit fell 1.8% to Rs 103.26 crore on 6.4% decline in net sales to Rs 1,044.55 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Shares of Jupiter Wagons rose 0.20% to Rs 332.70 on the BSE.
