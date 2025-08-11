Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyoti Structures rises after bagging Rs 639-cr EPC order

Jyoti Structures rises after bagging Rs 639-cr EPC order

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jyoti Structures climbed 3.71% to Rs 17.34 after the company secured a Rs 639 crore order for 765 kV and 400 kV transmission line projects in India on a turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis.

The projects will be commissioned within 1215 months.

Jyoti Structures is engaged in electricity transmission, distribution, and substations. The registered office of the company is in Mumbai

The company's consolidated net profit fell 15.51% to Rs 11.93 crore, while revenue from operations rose 27.71% to Rs 164.69 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth negative

INR stays in narrow range

Mini Diamonds India gains on securing Rs 18-cr export order from Jewellery Trendz

PG Electroplast Ltd Falls 7.7%

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Spikes 1.5%

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story