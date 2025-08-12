Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit declines 64.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 47.79% to Rs 459.34 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Wagons declined 64.43% to Rs 32.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 91.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 47.79% to Rs 459.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 879.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.459.34879.8612.9015.5460.18132.1143.95119.6532.7091.92

