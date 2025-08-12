Juniper Hotels consolidated net profit declines 22.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.54% to Rs 220.74 crore

Net profit of Juniper Hotels declined 22.88% to Rs 9.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.54% to Rs 220.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 199.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.220.74199.6936.1731.4163.9439.6135.0013.099.0011.67

