Sanjivani Paranteral consolidated net profit rises 1.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sanjivani Paranteral rose 1.17% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.82% to Rs 17.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.17.8916.4414.7614.172.462.412.302.271.731.71

