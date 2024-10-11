Just Dial hits 52-week high as Q2 PAT zooms to Rs 154 crore

Just Dial rallied 4.18% to Rs 1,322.65 after the company's standalone net profit zoomed 114.61% to Rs 154.07 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 71.79 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 9.29% year on year (YoY) to Rs 284.83 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. Revenue from operations grew by 9.29% year on year (YoY) to Rs 284.83 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. Profit before tax stood at Rs 181.56 crore in second quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 97.13% YoY. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Operating EBITDA jumped 68.23% to Rs 82.10 crore in September 2024 quarter as against Rs 48.80 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Operating EBITDA margin improved to 28.8% in Q2 FY25 as compared to 18.7% recorded in Q2 FY24. The growth in the margin was led by both topline growth and cost efficiencies.

Deferred revenue was at Rs 515.50 crore in September 2024 quarter, up 10.1% YoY. Cash and investments stood at Rs 4,942.8 crore as on 30 September 2024 compared to Rs 4,282.2 crore as on 30 September 2023.

Total traffic (unique visitors) for the quarter stood at 198 million, up 15.3% YoY. The company said that 85.4% traffic originated on mobile platforms, 11.8% on desktop/ PC and 2.8% on its voice platform.

Total active listings stood at 46.2 million as on 30 September 2024, an increase of 15% YoY and 2.9% QoQ. 1,305,226 listings were added (net) to the database during the quarter. Out of total listings, 30.8 million listings were geocoded as on 30 September 2024, up 21.9% YoY. Total images in listings stood at 206.5 million, up 25% YoY and up 4.1% QoQ.

More From This Section

Total ratings & reviews stood at 150.3 million at the end of quarter, up 3% YoY. Active paid campaigns at the end of quarter was at 5,98,430 up 6.7% YoY and 1.1% QoQ, with majority customers getting signed up on monthly payment plans.

On half year basis, the companys net profit soared 90.27% to Rs 295.29 crore on 11.38% rise in revenue from operation to Rs 565.40 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website, mobile site, mobile apps (Android & iOS), over the telephone and text (SMS).

The counter hit 52-week high of Rs 1,394.95 in today's intra-day session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News