Jyot International Marketing consolidated net profit rises 450.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Jyot International Marketing rose 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 58.24% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.440.9173.6170.330.130.020.130.020.110.02

