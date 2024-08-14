Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyot International Marketing consolidated net profit rises 450.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Jyot International Marketing consolidated net profit rises 450.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 58.24% to Rs 1.44 crore

Net profit of Jyot International Marketing rose 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 58.24% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.440.91 58 OPM %73.6170.33 -PBDT0.130.02 550 PBT0.130.02 550 NP0.110.02 450

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat; Rail shares slip; Zomato, Nykaa gain

Amid surging immigration, crackdown ensnares students studying abroad

Man Utd sells Wan-Bissaka to West Ham ahead of arrival of Mazraoui, De Ligt

Punjab CM holds meeting to review progress in implementation of schemes

LIVE news: US denies involvement in Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story