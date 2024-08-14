Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nyssa Corporation consolidated net profit declines 24.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales decline 38.03% to Rs 2.95 crore

Net profit of Nyssa Corporation declined 24.50% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 38.03% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.954.76 -38 OPM %80.0077.73 -PBDT2.513.84 -35 PBT2.513.84 -35 NP1.882.49 -24

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

