Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit rises 5.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales rise 7.96% to Rs 741.81 crore

Net profit of Jyothy Labs rose 5.65% to Rs 101.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 96.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.96% to Rs 741.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 687.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales741.81687.10 8 OPM %17.9917.09 -PBDT145.78133.25 9 PBT132.37121.29 9 NP101.7396.29 6

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

