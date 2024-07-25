Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Welspun Living consolidated net profit rises 14.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales rise 16.14% to Rs 2536.49 crore

Net profit of Welspun Living rose 14.80% to Rs 185.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 161.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.14% to Rs 2536.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2184.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2536.492184.05 16 OPM %13.4614.21 -PBDT350.16315.39 11 PBT253.39215.98 17 NP185.51161.60 15

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

