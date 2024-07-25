Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit declines 3.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.27% to Rs 1220.33 croreNet profit of Thangamayil Jewellery declined 3.50% to Rs 56.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.27% to Rs 1220.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 958.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1220.33958.87 27 OPM %7.509.64 -PBDT82.5982.45 0 PBT77.1979.02 -2 NP56.5658.61 -3
