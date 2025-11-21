Magellanic Cloud Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd, Dev Accelerator Ltd, Energy Development Company Ltd and Bhartiya International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 November 2025.

Magellanic Cloud Ltd spiked 14.45% to Rs 61.31 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 97.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd soared 14.29% to Rs 316.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27063 shares in the past one month. Dev Accelerator Ltd surged 12.79% to Rs 47.54. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 59877 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21347 shares in the past one month. Energy Development Company Ltd rose 11.80% to Rs 25.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54888 shares in the past one month.