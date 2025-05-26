Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyoti CNC Automation consolidated net profit rises 9.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Jyoti CNC Automation consolidated net profit rises 9.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Sales rise 27.89% to Rs 575.68 crore

Net profit of Jyoti CNC Automation rose 9.36% to Rs 108.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.89% to Rs 575.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 450.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 109.47% to Rs 316.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 150.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.80% to Rs 1817.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1338.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales575.68450.13 28 1817.701338.47 36 OPM %30.8629.73 -27.0022.48 - PBDT165.87116.10 43 463.26217.70 113 PBT155.63107.62 45 426.81184.95 131 NP108.9799.64 9 316.01150.86 109

First Published: May 26 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

