RSD Finance consolidated net profit declines 91.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.69% to Rs 36.71 croreNet profit of RSD Finance declined 91.17% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.69% to Rs 36.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.43% to Rs 13.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.09% to Rs 130.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
