RSD Finance consolidated net profit declines 91.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.69% to Rs 36.71 crore

Net profit of RSD Finance declined 91.17% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.69% to Rs 36.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.43% to Rs 13.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.09% to Rs 130.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

36.7130.67130.01103.1117.4626.2124.6726.284.5610.8133.1232.382.968.1225.3621.860.434.8713.2414.00

