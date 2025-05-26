PC Jeweller reports consolidated net profit of Rs 94.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1341.58% to Rs 699.02 crore

Net profit of PC Jeweller reported to Rs 94.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 121.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1341.58% to Rs 699.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 577.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 629.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 270.76% to Rs 2244.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 605.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

699.0248.492244.60605.4020.75-3.2617.58-28.30101.37-120.16470.51-611.4096.47-124.23452.56-631.7794.78-121.64577.70-629.36

