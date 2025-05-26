Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PC Jeweller reports consolidated net profit of Rs 94.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

PC Jeweller reports consolidated net profit of Rs 94.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1341.58% to Rs 699.02 crore

Net profit of PC Jeweller reported to Rs 94.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 121.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1341.58% to Rs 699.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 577.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 629.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 270.76% to Rs 2244.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 605.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales699.0248.49 1342 2244.60605.40 271 OPM %20.75-3.26 -17.58-28.30 - PBDT101.37-120.16 LP 470.51-611.40 LP PBT96.47-124.23 LP 452.56-631.77 LP NP94.78-121.64 LP 577.70-629.36 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dr Reddys Labs' manufacturing facility gets two form 483 observations from US FDA

Adani Power Ltd Spikes 2.08%, BSE Power index Rises 1.03%

Indices open higher in early trade; breadth strong

RSD Finance consolidated net profit declines 91.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 29.08% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 26 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story