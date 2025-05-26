Adani Power Ltd Spikes 2.08%, BSE Power index Rises 1.03%

Adani Power Ltd has added 2.81% over last one month compared to 2.81% gain in BSE Power index and 3.82% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Power Ltd rose 2.08% today to trade at Rs 564.6. The BSE Power index is up 1.03% to quote at 6876.82. The index is up 2.81 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd increased 1.73% and Suzlon Energy Ltd added 1.62% on the day. The BSE Power index went down 11.73 % over last one year compared to the 9.05% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Power Ltd has added 2.81% over last one month compared to 2.81% gain in BSE Power index and 3.82% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 18766 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.79 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 896.75 on 03 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 430.85 on 21 Nov 2024.

